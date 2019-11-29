Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad vet's gang rape and murder: Family unhappy with investigation

The initial resolve shown by the cops weakened as time passed by, the family said, adding that the situation would have been completely different had they continued in the same spirit.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

The veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad crime shocker (Photo | Express)

The veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad crime shocker (Photo | Express)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Family members of the Hyderabad veterinarian, who was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by four youths here, have accused the police of lapses in investigating their complaint. The initial resolve shown by the cops weakened as time passed by, the family said, adding that the situation would have been completely different had they continued in the same spirit.

Speaking to Express, her sister said that after the vet's mobile was found switched off, she waited for some time and went to the toll plaza. "I was in office when she called me for the last time. My superiors arranged a vehicle for me and a colleague had accompanied me to the toll plaza. We first
searched there and also inquired with a few passers-by, but nobody had any clue," she said.

Around 11pm on Wednesday, the victim's sister and her colleague went to the RGI airport police station and informed the night duty staff who collected the details and rushed to the toll plaza along with them. The cops inquired with drivers of vehicles parked at the spot and also went to the CCTV control room at the toll plaza. They initially found that she had parked her scooter and walked on to the Outer Ring Road, but could not track her return.

It was learnt later that the police teams which visited the toll plaza did not make any effort to search the open plot located just beside.

The victim's sister and her colleague returned to the RGI airport police station to lodge a formal written complaint but were told that due to jurisdiction issues, they had to lodge a complaint with the Shamshabad police station, which is around 800 metres from the RGI airport police station. After they went there and lodged a complaint, a missing case was registered and the investigation formally began.

Another complaint by relatives is that while the victim's sister was moving back and forth between RGI police station, the toll plaza and then the Shamshabad police station, only male personnel accompanied her. From the time she visited the RGI police station first at 11pm till she arrived at Shamshabad police station around 2.45am on Thursday, there were no women staff to accompany her.

The vet's sister further stated that police also asked if the victim had a boyfriend or was in regular touch with any men. They also asked if she spoke on her mobile phone for long durations. Instead of inquiring into the facts, such questions from police have only hurt the family more, she said.

The victim's mother, a homemaker, demanded that the accused be burnt alive in full public view in the same manner that her daughter was killed. "She was an innocent girl who had come this far with a lot of hard work, but the evil desires of a few drunkards claimed her life. No punishment to the killers can make up for the pain we are going through now," she said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad doctor murder Hyderabad vet murder
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp