Seminar on plastic waste management held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “There is an urgent need for solid waste management, as we generate a huge amount of plastic waste every day. Excluding GHMC, the other 140 municipalities generate 3,000 MT of waste daily out of which just 210 MT is plastic,” said Dr TK Sreedevi, director, Municipal Administration while speaking at a seminar on ‘Plastic Waste - Environmental Issues and Challenges’ at Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI ) on Thursday.

Sreedevi added that on an average every person in Hyderabad uses 500 gms of plastic daily, while people in the rest of municipalities generate 250 gms of plastic per day.

During the seminar, that was conducted to address the significant issue of sustainable plastic waste management, Sreedevi urged the corporate to take up solid waste management under CSR.

During the seminar, president Telangana and Andhra Plastic Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) Vimalesh Gupta, said that banning plastic is not a solution.

“Single-use-plastics are just 5 per cent of entire plastic usage. Countries like Singapore have not banned plastic, but instead, manage their plastic usage,” said he.