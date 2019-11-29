Such terrible violence beyond imagination: Rahul Gandhi on Hyderabad doctor's murder

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and said such "terrible, unprovoked violence" is beyond imagination.

The 27-year-old woman veterinarian, whose charred body was found under a culvert on the outskirts of the city, is suspected to have been raped before being killed, a senior police official said in Hyderabad on Friday, even as four people are being questioned in connection with the incident.

I'm shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 29, 2019

