Hyderabad vet murder: Kill the culprits, cry protesters as lawyers refuse to defend them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian, locals of Shadnagar in Rangareddy district of Telangana staged a protest in front of the police station on Saturday demanding capital punishment for the four accused. The protests erupted as the cops geared up to shift the accused from Shadnagar police station to the local court.

ALSO READ | Had cops remained swift, she may have survived: Relatives of Hyderabad veterinarian

Hundreds of people gathered at the police station and raised slogans. Some of them demanded that the accused be executed in an "encounter" without handing them over to a court of law.

ALSO WATCH: 'Killers must be hanged’: Widespread protest over rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian

The police are doing their best to pacify the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Mahabubnagar Bar Council has decided not to lend legal services to the accused. They will present their resolution before the Shadnagar Court on Saturday. A similar resolution was passed earlier by the Ranga Reddy Bar Council as well.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad vet rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far

The National Women Commission's team lead by member Shamala S Kundar visited the victim's parents at their residence on Saturday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy are likely to meet the victim's parents on Saturday.

The victim had gone missing on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning her burnt body was found underneath an underpass near a village at Shadnagar. The police solved the murder case and arrested four accused on Friday night.

