‘No trial, killers must be hanged’: Widespread protest over rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the 26-year-old veterinarian was found murdered under Cyberabad police limits, widespread outrage broke out over the gruesome offence. The victim’s relatives and neighbours have demanded that the government hang the accused.

Several women’s rights organisations organised a candlelight procession at Shadnagar. “Don’t allow the accused to be taken to court. They should be hanged for their offence,” they said.

The crime drew the attention of the nation, as people from several states expressed their outrage over the incident. Meanwhile, an audio clip of a conversation between the victim and her sister recorded minutes before the crime has gone viral.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. #RIPPriyankaReddy and #JusticeForPriyankaReddy are the two top trending hashtags on Twitter with hundreds of tweets calling for capital punishment for the accused. A few of them even recalled the Nirbhaya case and questioned the status of the case after several years.

