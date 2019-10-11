Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to collect data of scavengers

He further said that health check -ups would be provided to all sanitation workers every three months at the zonal level.

Manual Scavengers

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to uplift the scavenger community, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to collect data of those who worked as scavengers in the past and their present social status and family particulars. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, along with the Additional Commissioner, held a review meeting with representatives of Valmiki Samaj and Scavenger’s Union here on Thursday and directed them to provide the details of  all those who used to work as scavengers so that a comprehensive plan could be taken up to rehabilitate them or provide alternative employment.

The Commissioner said that the GHMC could only gather details of about 140 members and asked the representatives to provide the complete details at the earliest. He said that they had been studying the feasibility of handing over the maintenance of BOT toilets to the community. He further said that health check -ups would be provided to all sanitation workers every three months at the zonal level.

