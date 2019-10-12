Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police constitutes SIT to probe Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika activities

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kumar said that there has not been any Maoist activity in the recent past in the State.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressing the press. (EPS file | Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the leaders of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) have been financially aiding the Maoist party’s State secretary Hari Bhushan, aka Jagan, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the State would constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate TVV’s activities. The team would be led by an official of Assistant Commissioner of Police’ rank.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kumar said that there has not been any Maoist activity in the recent past in the State. However, the TVV, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Praja Front and 20 other organisations were working with the banned Maoists party and helping it out financially. These organisations were also involved in recruiting youngsters for the party, he said.

A few days ago, Nallakunta police, in a joint operation with Mahbubnagar police and special teams, conducted raids on TVV president Maddileti’s house in Tarnaka and allegedly seized incriminating evidence from his possession.

The commissioner added that the State had banned organisations, such as, the Adivasi Vidyarthi Sangham, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Civil Liberties Committee, Committee for Release of Political Prisoners, DSU, Human Rights Forum, KMPS, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham, among others.

“Last year, in a plenary was held by the Maoist party some pamphlets were distributed in which the party said it had decided to evolve a strategy on the lines of Maoism in Chinese revolution to build its cadre,” Anjani Kumar said. He also said that some TVV members have indulged in extortion from educational institutions to raise funds for the Maoist party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika Maoist party Hari Bhushan Jagan Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Special Investigation Team Telangana Democratic Forum Telangana Praja Front TVV Mahbubnagar police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp