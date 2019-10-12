Protesting TSRTC workers trying to enlist support from other employee unions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Efforts to enlist the support of other employee unions are on by the TSRTC employees’ unions. While except the PRTU and TRCTA, no other union has come out to express solidarity with the TSRTC unions, the protesting workers remain steady in their efforts.

Most employee unions have said that they would lend their support if the government goes on to sack all the 50,000 protesting RTC employees. The leaders of some associations said that they were not yet approached by the agitating RTC employees and that if they did, executive committee meetings would be held to take a call on whether to support the cause or not.

“The government cannot dismiss them for going on strike. They have a constitutional right to form unions and organise protests,” said Anji Reddy, Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) president.

Agreeing to the same, Telangana Retired College Teachers’ Association (TRCTA) president A Pullaiah said, “When we were in service, we staged plenty of strikes but were never removed from service. At least some of their demands should be addressed if not all.”

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the Revenue employees union said, “Telangana became a state because of the struggle carried out by employee unions across the region. We must not forget Sakala Janula Samme.”

A delegation of TSRTC JAC Friday met several leaders of political parties and sought support for their agitation, alongside former chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee Prof Kodandaram.

The JAC leaders met Telangana BJP president K Laxman, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu and MP Revanth Reddy in their offices and residences.

RTC bus runs amok,4 injured, 1 critical

Khammam: At least four persons were injured, one of which is in critical condition, after the brakes of an RTC bus coming from Illandu hit failed and it crashed into two cars, one auto and a bike. The injured were shifted to Kothagudem area hospital