Royal splendour

Called the Gauhar Collection, the jewellery encapsulates the charm and beauty of the Nizam era and Falaknuma Palace in its designs.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyansha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the ancient architectural marvel of the Falaknuma Palace,  which is located in Hyderabad,C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers unveiled their latest collection featuring gigantic emeralds and pink sapphires. Called the Gauhar Collection, the jewellery encapsulates the charm and beauty of the Nizam era and Falaknuma Palace in its designs.

The limited edition was unveiled by Priyanka Abhishek, Mrs India 2019, who said, “The Gauhar collection is a beautiful piece, with intricate design that involves the use of emeralds, rubies and pearls.”   
Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, said, “Every year we unveil a few collections. This year being our sesquicentennial year, we have planned something special.

We have a few more collections. This particular collection is inspired from the Nizam architecture. We have been the royal jewellers to the palace and therefore our base of design concepts comes from many of these royal families. It could be the Mysore family, Nizam’s family, Sandur family, Savanur family or the Gondal family... all of them had unusual and different tastes. We continue to delve into our archives of 150
years and take inspiration from them.”

The Gauhar collection is an avant - grade jewellery that is accentuated with glossy pearls, blush pink tourmalines and colossal fluted emeralds, encapsulated in gold forms.C Krishniah Chetty was commissioned to make several hundreds of pieces of jewellery incorporating the famed Double Headed Eagle known as ‘Ghanda Bherunda’ which were presented to important contributors to the Kingdom of Mysore every six months.

