Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana government signs MoU with global tech giant

Apart from this, the website of Telangana Blockchain District and the logo was also unveiled. The logo was designed by a student from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Fine Arts and Architecture.

Published: 13th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A slew of activity took place during the founders meeting of the Hyderabad Blockchain District here on Saturday.

Indian School of Business became an official partner of the Blockchain District while the state government signed an MoU with BitFury, one of the world’s largest blockchain companies.

An MoU was also signed between the government and MLRIT for providing space for innovation. 

Speaking on the occasion Bhagwan Chowdhry, professor of Finance at ISB said, “We are going to host seminars and many other meetings like this one.

"We will bring the best minds from across the world to come and exchange ideas. We also have a blockchain lab with dedicated space for six workstations, so that those startups, students and companies who want to work on it, can be here.”

As mentioned above, the state government also signed an MoU with BitFury, which describes itself as the ‘largest full-service blockchain technology company in the world’.

Ivan Prokhoroc of BitFury said, “We are excited to unfold this opportunity. We at BitFury are at the frontline of this technology. Our mission is simple, make the world transparent and efficient, enhance the participation of citizens.”

During the event, the director of IIIT, Hyderabad, PJ Narayanan also announced the establishment of Blockchain Innovation Hub at the educational institution. “We are very glad to add this blockchain-based stream to our innovation hub,” Narayanan said. 

Apart from this, the website of Telangana Blockchain District and the logo was also unveiled. The logo was designed by a student from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Fine Arts and Architecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp