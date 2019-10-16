Home Cities Hyderabad

Love & Light

Samanya Sastram art gallery hosted photography exhibition titled ‘Songs of Innocence’ by Kandukuri Ramesh Babu which showcased children in their happy moods regardless of their surroundings

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD : Photographer Kandukuri Ramesh Babu has captured children of various age through his lens. His photography exhibition titled ‘Songs of Innocence’ held at Samanya Sastram art gallery celebrating its third anniversary, encompasses the moods of the little ones and the surroundings they live in. Previously also Ramesh has showcased the beauty in a common man’s life be it a cart puller, a rag picker or a mother holding her child. This time the centre of his focus is the puerile joy.

In one of the photographs a group of children is seen; on the right side one sees young kids in school uniform carrying bags crossing a mangy neighbourhood alley while at the same time two barefoot boys carrying sacks, and stainless steel cans are passing by. Their sacks are seemingly for picking up trash. The four children are joined by their mutual smile. In another photograph, a little boy, perhaps of five, is seen holding a spade and digging a mound of sand on which his tiny frame stands.

The maturity with which he is holding the tool belies the puny child body and all this while his back is towards the camera. It’s interesting to see little girls in his photographs. One frame is particularly striking which is of a girl  child leaning over a mother dog with the pups underneath the animal’s belly. The girl’s purple zari lehenga and a red blouse against the dog(s) highlight the frame focussing on happy mood of the child and the dog. 

The photographer possesses a keen eye to have clicked such a photo. Rest of the photographs capture the mundane highlighting the extraordinary in them which is what makes these works so special. And the best part is that these are everyday pictures.

