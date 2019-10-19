Narayanadri Express gets faster and eco-friendly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From now on, travelling between Lingampalli and Tirupati by train can be classified as a luxurious experience of sorts. The prestigious Narayanadri Express that runs between these stations now carries the all-new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, a development that is expected to improve customer satisfaction while also enhancing security. In addition, the speed of the train has also been increased, reducing its running time.

Narayanadri Express connects the capital cities of both Telugu States with the holy town of Tirupati. So even if a passenger is on a ‘spiritual’ journey, the train ensures that they are provided with additional facilitates, like seats designed ergonomically as per Indian anthropometric data, large windows with good visibility, wider luggage racks, anti-skid PVC flooring and no visible screws inside the interior of the coach. The coaches also have eco-friendly bio-toilets.

The AC coaches have been provided with in-built reading lamps, insulation against noise, automatic sliding doors and auto-closing vestibule doors, enhancing the travel experience. The coaches have also been designed with anti-climbing structures and fire-retardant material to enhance safety and to minimise damage in the event of a mishap.