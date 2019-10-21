Plight of migrant labourers casts doubt on Hyderabad’s Open Defecation Free status

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite claims by the government that Hyderabad has become an Open Defecation Free (ODF) city, the practice still continues. Thousands of migrant labourers who toil to build the city have no toilets to use. Those who live in makeshift houses near the vast construction sites in the Financial District are forced to relieve themselves in the open.

The stench of human excreta is unmissable on interior roads near construction sites near Wipro Circle. Almost all the temporary huts do not have toilets, except a kiosk-like structure unconnected to drainage channels and meant for women to bathe and urinate.

Adolescent women are also forced to go to the jungle to relieve themselves. It may be recalled that a migrant woman labourer was gang-raped near a brick kiln on the outskirts of the city about a month ago.

Pointing to the bushes, 28-year-old Syamala, who was engaged in the construction of Nala, said, “I relieve myself in the jungle. Sometimes it is so problematic as the men also relieve themselves there. It is disgusting to live so close to the defecation area. But, we tell ourselves that we will stay only a few months.”

According to the Labour Act, basic amenities like shelter, drinking water, and toilets must be provided at construction sites. “There was only one toilet for many people and it was stinky,” said G Yellappa, who migrated from Mahabubnagar about six months ago.

When contacted, a highly-placed official who wanted to remain anonymous said they were not aware of the migrant labourers’ problems. “We will conduct an inquiry and take necessary measures,” he said.