Home Cities Hyderabad

Plight of migrant labourers casts doubt on Hyderabad’s Open Defecation Free status

The stench of human excreta is unmissable on interior roads near construction sites near Wipro Circle.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘jungle’ that migrant labourers visit to relieve themselves

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite claims by the government that Hyderabad has become an Open Defecation Free (ODF) city, the practice still continues. Thousands of migrant labourers who toil to build the city have no toilets to use. Those who live in makeshift houses near the vast construction sites in the Financial District are forced to relieve themselves in the open.

The stench of human excreta is unmissable on interior roads near construction sites near Wipro Circle. Almost all the temporary huts do not have toilets, except a kiosk-like structure unconnected to drainage channels and meant for women to bathe and urinate.

Adolescent women are also forced to go to the jungle to relieve themselves. It may be recalled that a migrant woman labourer was gang-raped near a brick kiln on the outskirts of the city about a month ago.
Pointing to the bushes, 28-year-old Syamala, who was engaged in the construction of Nala, said, “I relieve myself in the jungle. Sometimes it is so problematic as the men also relieve themselves there. It is disgusting to live so close to the defecation area. But, we tell ourselves that we will stay only a few months.”

According to the Labour Act, basic amenities like shelter, drinking water, and toilets must be provided at construction sites. “There was only one toilet for many people and it was stinky,” said G Yellappa, who migrated from Mahabubnagar about six months ago.

When contacted, a highly-placed official who wanted to remain anonymous said they were not aware of the migrant labourers’ problems. “We will conduct an inquiry and take necessary measures,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Open Defecation Free Hyderabad ODF
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp