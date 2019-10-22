Home Cities Hyderabad

Private agencies to maintain 709 km of Hyderabad roads

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting to discuss on the Comprehensive Road Maintenance programme.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with GHMC officials at the corporation’s head office in the city on Monday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a meeting with GHMC officials at the corporation’s head office in the city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a detailed action plan for Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme to improve maintenance of roads in the city. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao chaired a review meeting on Monday along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan at the Secretariat. During the meeting, KTR talked about Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme and its importance. 

GHMC has identified about 709 km of high-density main roads in the twin cities, which would be handed over to major private contractors for operation and maintenance. The contract will be for five years. Earlier, laying of new roads, identifying damaged roads, filling of potholes, making estimations and allocation of works were taken care of by different wings of the GHMC, which led to coordination challenges and other problems.  To address these challenges, GHMC has initiated the CRM programme under which a total of 709 km of main roads would be maintained. The CRM programme is aimed at providing better quality roads. 

The poor quality of roads was causing hardships and inconvenience to citizens and the Minister wanted GHMC to allow private contractors to maintain high-density main roads. The main roads in the twin cities will be divided into eight units and tenders would be called for maintenance of these roads. From laying of road, building footpaths to cleaning and maintenance of greenery, the selected agency will be responsible for complete maintenance of roads. 

Agencies will also take up digging and relaying works, for which they shall take permissions from HMWS&SB and TRANSCO departments, six months in advance. This will improve road infrastructure and work standards. Constant monitoring of the quality of works done by agencies would be taken up by GHMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad Comprehensive Road Maintenance Bonthu Ram Mohan Hyderabad roads
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp