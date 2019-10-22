Private agencies to maintain 709 km of Hyderabad roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come up with a detailed action plan for Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme to improve maintenance of roads in the city. Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao chaired a review meeting on Monday along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan at the Secretariat. During the meeting, KTR talked about Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme and its importance.

GHMC has identified about 709 km of high-density main roads in the twin cities, which would be handed over to major private contractors for operation and maintenance. The contract will be for five years. Earlier, laying of new roads, identifying damaged roads, filling of potholes, making estimations and allocation of works were taken care of by different wings of the GHMC, which led to coordination challenges and other problems. To address these challenges, GHMC has initiated the CRM programme under which a total of 709 km of main roads would be maintained. The CRM programme is aimed at providing better quality roads.

The poor quality of roads was causing hardships and inconvenience to citizens and the Minister wanted GHMC to allow private contractors to maintain high-density main roads. The main roads in the twin cities will be divided into eight units and tenders would be called for maintenance of these roads. From laying of road, building footpaths to cleaning and maintenance of greenery, the selected agency will be responsible for complete maintenance of roads.

Agencies will also take up digging and relaying works, for which they shall take permissions from HMWS&SB and TRANSCO departments, six months in advance. This will improve road infrastructure and work standards. Constant monitoring of the quality of works done by agencies would be taken up by GHMC.