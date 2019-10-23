An industrious lot

Home Cities Hyderabad

By Shyam Yadagiri
HYDERABAD: It is the land that has given us the Mahatma. And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the “Iron Man of India” who played a pivotal role in the integration of the country after Independence, was a native of this state. Yes, it is Gujarat. Known for their industry and entrepreneurship, the first Gujaratis set foot in Hyderabad nearly 300 years ago. And since then, they have made the city their home.

In Hyderabad, Gujaratis can be found predominantly in areas such as Koti, Ramkote, Kacheguda, etc.
Shree Gujarati Pragati Samaj is one of the oldest associations of the community. “Activities such as blood donation drives, free medical camps, etc. are conducted regularly,” says Forum Shah, a marketing communications professional from the city.

“Giving medical assistance to those in need, granting educational scholarships, helping perform marriages of those from the economically weaker sections are the other activities done by Gujarati associations,” adds Forum.

Festivals
Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals of Gujaratis. Families get together and take part in Garba, Dandiya and other events. Holi, Diwali milan, Nav varsh are some of the other important festivals of the community celebrated with gusto.

Cuisine
Who hasn’t heard of the ubiquitous dhokla? Found at almost all the sweet shops dotting the city, this soft and fluffy delicacy is one of the most popular snack items of Gujaratis. Others include – undhiyu (mixed vegetable dish), jalebi fafda, handvo (vegetable cake), dudhi muthiya (steamed dumpling), khandvi (spiced gram flour roll), thepla (flatbread), among others. The staples include khichdi, dal  and chaas (buttermilk).

Businesses
Renowned across the world for their entrepreneurial spirit, it can be safely said that Gujaratis have an affinity for business. One of the most prominent examples in Hyderabad is Gujarati Galli. This winding street in Koti has shops lined up on either side that sell all electronic items, including televisions, home theatre systems, DVDs, CD/DVD players, and more. For those who have not yet explored, this is a must-visit place.

Marriage ceremonies
“During marriages, there are rituals such as mehendi, haldi ceremonies and mameru (The bride gets a set of clothes, gifts and jewellery from her mother’s brother). Unlike Hindu weddings, Gujarati weddings have only four pheras, each dedicated to a family member. The bride wears a panetar  ghagra and before the fourth phera, the in-laws gift the bride a saree called gharchola, welcoming her into the family,” informs Forum, before signing off.

72
Associations in the twin cities
A few associations
Shree Gujarati Pragati Samaj
Lohana Samaj
Gujarati Seva Mandal
Murtipujak Sangh
 Bhagini Samaj
 Shree Gujarati Brahm Samaj

— Shyam Yadagiri
