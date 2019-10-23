Musical treat ahead

Aruna Chandaraju By

HYDERABAD: An interesting line-up of artistes are set to enthrall classical music and dance lovers in Hyderabad. The South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) is holding its 61st Annual Arts Festival from the end of October continuing into the first week of November at Ravindra Bharati.

There is a rationale which went into the choice of artists for interesting series of programmes this year. The organisers say: “We wanted to give music lovers some novelty along with quality. So we have chosen the musicians carefully and are bringing to the city, those performers who have not recently performed in the Hyderabad. For example, it is hard to find that S. Sowmya or U. Rajesh performed here in recent times.” Also, this is the first time that Sowmya is coming to the city after being announced as the Sangeeta Kalanidhi designate 2019. Even Sid Sriram whose film music is familiar to Telugu audiences will be giving the city a new and live-music experience, namely a taste of his Karnatik music kutcheri. Also, to provide variety, a Kuchipudi group dance performance has been added to the mix.

For the same reason an instrumental concert ie mandolin has has been included. For those who still miss the music of the legendary mandolin player and music-wizard, the late U. Srinivas, the upcoming performance of his brother-disciple and former co-artist Rajesh will be something to look forward to. The festival will begin with Dr S. Sowmya’s recital and SICA conferring on her this year’s title of Sangeetha Saraswathi for her outstanding contribution to the cause of music.

Awards with the title of Sangeetha Chakravarthy for male artists and Sangeetha Saraswathi for female artists were instituted in the year 2012 by SICA for encouraging and honouring eminent musicians. In previous years, the Sangeetha Chakravarthy award has been conferred on Sanjay Subramanyam, Trichur Ramachandran, T.V. Sankarnarayanan, T.N. Seshagopalan and Malladi Brothers. As for the Sangeetha Saraswathi title, it has been awarded in earlier years to Bombay Jayashri and violinist Avasarala Kanyakumari.

Block your dates:

The event schedule goes like this: October 30: S. Sowmya (Carnatic Vocal), October 31: U Rajesh (Mandolin---Carnatic Instrumental); November 1: Abhishek Raghuram (Carnatic Vocal); November 2: Sid Sriram -(Carnatic Vocal); November 3: Dr P Alekhya and Troupe: “Rudramadevi “ Kuchupudi Dance Drama; and as the concluding event of the festival, on November 4: Bombay Jayashri (Carnatic vocal).

Details

Venue:Ravindra Bharati. Time: 6.30 p.m, everyday.

Entry:Non members, admission is by daily tickets at H100 per head, per programme. Contact: 9440884863 or 9849124675