Hyderabad man gets 10 year imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy 

When the boy cried due to severe pain, the accused left him and ran away.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a court here on Thursday for having unnatural sex with a minor boy here in January this year.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 10 years RI.

She also sentenced him to 10-year RI for the offence under Indian Penal Code section 377 (unnatural offences) and seven-year RI under section 363 (kidnapping).

The court imposed a total fine of Rs 3,000.

The sentences will run concurrently.

According to prosecution, on January this year, when the boy was playing with some other children near his house, the accused, belonging to the same locality, took him to a nearby hillock and had unnatural sex with him.

When the boy cried due to severe pain, the accused left him there and ran away.

The boy, who suffered bleeding, later informed about the incident to his parents, who lodged a complaint with police and during the course of the investigation, the accused was arrested.

