SHE teams celebrate fifth anniversary in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of formation of SHE teams, a special wing to deal with women related issues in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy has said that a total 2,607 FIRs were registered against miscreants for teasing women since the formation of teams five years ago.

He was speaking at the fifth-anniversary celebrations of SHE teams here on Thursday. On the occasion, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, along with other ministers and senior police officials released booklets and videos.

“First time in India, the Telangana police have introduced the special wing for women and it was an inspiration to many states to set up similar teams for the safety of women. There are a total of 310 SHE teams working round-the-clock in coordination with the local police in the State. The teams identify hot spots and carry out regular surveillance of the area to nab the wrongdoers,” the DGP explained.

New initiatives like e-learning courses on Women Safety and Cyber Crime, a special software for functioning of SHE Teams, dedicated social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were launched for the purpose of creating awareness regarding women safety. A documentary film on SHE Teams and 5 other short films were also launched on the occasion.

IGP and in-charge of SHE teams Swati Lakra said that the modalities of creating a new team was specially designed for women safety and to address sexual harassment issues. “A sense of confidence is what the government wanted to provide to the women and the task though herculean was achieved within a short time. The top brass of the Telangana State police after studying the success of the SHE team’s concept in the city introduced it across the State,” she added.