Home Cities Hyderabad

SHE teams celebrate fifth anniversary in Hyderabad

He was speaking at the fifth anniversary celebrations of SHE teams here on Thursday.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, during the fifth anniversary celebrations of SHE teams at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of formation of SHE teams, a special wing to deal with women related issues in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy has said that a total 2,607 FIRs were registered against miscreants for teasing women since the formation of teams five years ago.  

He was speaking at the fifth-anniversary celebrations of SHE teams here on Thursday. On the occasion, Home Minister Mahamood Ali,  along with other ministers and senior police officials released booklets and videos.

“First time in India, the Telangana police have introduced the special wing for women and it was an inspiration to many states to set up similar teams for the safety of women. There are a total of 310 SHE teams working round-the-clock in coordination with the local police in the State.  The teams identify hot spots and carry out regular surveillance of the area to nab the wrongdoers,” the DGP explained.

New initiatives like e-learning courses on Women Safety and Cyber Crime, a special software for functioning of SHE Teams, dedicated social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube were launched for the purpose of creating awareness regarding women safety.  A documentary film on SHE Teams and 5 other short films were also launched on the occasion.

IGP and in-charge of SHE teams Swati Lakra said that the modalities of creating a new team was specially designed for women safety and to address sexual harassment issues. “A sense of confidence is what the government wanted to provide to the women and the task though herculean was achieved within a short time. The top brass of the Telangana State police after studying the success of the SHE team’s concept in the city introduced it across the State,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHE teams M Mahendar Reddy Telangana DGP Women Safety Cyber Crime
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp