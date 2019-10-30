Home Cities Hyderabad

A new app for Ayyappa devotees

The app which will launch today will give users important information on their yatra, connect with like-minded peers, and more

Published: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is that auspicious time of the year when the holy hill shrine of Sabarimala in Kerala reverberates with ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ chants by millions of Ayyappa devotees. There’s some good news for them this time around. A mobile app “Saranam Ayyappa” is being launched today, available for download on Play Store and iOS for free.

Using the app, devotees can access Ayyappa slokas, daily panchangam, stories, songs, videos, etc. They can also join groups of like-minded individuals going for the yatra and learn about different pujas being performed at the temple. What’s more, devotees can also avail services such as access to caterers, suppliers of decorative items, puja materials, etc. near the shrine. The app also provides information about the yatra, such as travel planning, nearby accommodation, maps and routes, emergency and safety guidelines, list of do’s and don’ts, access to online services such as ‘Annadanam’ counters, temple services and more.
The mobile application was developed by Gemini Consulting & Services MD Srinivasa Rajanikanth, and is being unveiled today at Ayyappa Swamy temple, Czech Colony, Sanath Nagar. Arun Guru Swamy, an ardent follower and the general secretary of Akhila Bharata Ayyappa Seva Sangham (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh) will take part in the launch.

Currently in English, the team is planning to roll out the application in other languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi shortly.

— Shyam Yadagiri
shyam@newindianexpress.com
@shyamyadagiri

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp