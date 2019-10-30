Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court grants permission to TSRTC Joint Action Committee for Saroornagar meet

However, while disposing of the case, the judge imposed various conditions while directing the authorities to accord permission to the proposed meeting.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In relief to the TSRTC JAC,  the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Rachakonda police commissionerate to permit the striking employees to hold its meeting at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on October 30, between 3 pm and 6 pm. 

The court directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the JAC gave them an undertaking to the effect that the proposed meeting would be conducted in an orderly fashion and that its convenor would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the order in response to a petition filed in the form of lunch motion by TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy, complaining that the State government was not permitting them to conduct the meeting in question. 

During the course of hearing, the judge said that scuttling the voice of citizens in a democracy would not survive.  It asked the government to be open to criticism.  

However, while disposing of the case, the judge imposed various conditions while directing the authorities to accord permission to the proposed meeting. The conditions imposed included the following:  the proposed meeting should be held in the indoor stadium instead of the open ground, the persons who attend the meeting should be disbursed from the place of meeting by 7 pm, organisers should not use huge speakers and DJ boxes, and they should not take out open processions or mic announcements. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC JAC Telangana High Court Rachakonda police Saroornagar Indoor Stadium Justice T Vinod Kumar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp