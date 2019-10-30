Telangana High Court grants permission to TSRTC Joint Action Committee for Saroornagar meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In relief to the TSRTC JAC, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Rachakonda police commissionerate to permit the striking employees to hold its meeting at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on October 30, between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The court directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the JAC gave them an undertaking to the effect that the proposed meeting would be conducted in an orderly fashion and that its convenor would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the order in response to a petition filed in the form of lunch motion by TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy, complaining that the State government was not permitting them to conduct the meeting in question.

During the course of hearing, the judge said that scuttling the voice of citizens in a democracy would not survive. It asked the government to be open to criticism.

However, while disposing of the case, the judge imposed various conditions while directing the authorities to accord permission to the proposed meeting. The conditions imposed included the following: the proposed meeting should be held in the indoor stadium instead of the open ground, the persons who attend the meeting should be disbursed from the place of meeting by 7 pm, organisers should not use huge speakers and DJ boxes, and they should not take out open processions or mic announcements.