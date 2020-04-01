Help at hand for worried

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : While the governments and medical community are working around the clock with those infected with Coronavirus, doing their best to help them recover, prayers and wishes from are with them. For the rest it’s difficult due to isolation.

In the wake of this the Heartfulness Institute has set up a helpline to help the affected; there will be global LIFECAST by Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness who will enunciate his thoughts on the situation and how to deal with it. The global LIFECAST By Daaji is scheduled today at 5:30 pm IST. A session of meditation will follow soon after and those wishing to participate in the session need to keep their eyes closed, sit in a comfortable posture silently without any external disturbance, focus on their heart and bring the attention inside.

The 24*7 Helpline ‘Voice That Cares’ was launched by Heartfulness Institute and can be accessed by anyone by dialing the toll-free number 1 800 121 DHYANA (3492). Trainers will be available round the clock to respond to the calls and help alleviate the emotional or mental distress. Accessed at:http://www.youtube.com/c/heartfulness