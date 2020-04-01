STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more suspected starvation death; three alcoholics die in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, a Bachupally police patrol team found the body of an unidentified man near a temple at Pragathi Nagar.

Published: 01st April 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 10:18 AM

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man died of alleged starvation at Bachupally under the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. The man was a daily labourer who was unable to make a living in the lockdown, said police.

In a similar case, an unidentified man’s body was found at Dundigal on the city outskirts. Police suspected the victim was addicted to alcohol and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

On Tuesday, a Bachupally police patrol team found the body of an unidentified man near a temple at Pragathi Nagar. They say that the victim in his mid-60s looked like a daily labourer and could have died of starvation.  At Dundigal, police found a man’s body on the roadside. Inquiries revealed that the man in his mid-40s was addicted to toddy and could have died of withdrawal symptoms.

At Malkajgiri, police found the body of an unidentified man aged around 70. In another incident at Malkajgiri, 45-year-old Franklin who was addicted to alcohol, was found dead near the Moula Ali bridge. Further, Mohd Dastagiri, 40, from Lallaguda, who was addicted to alcohol also died. His family told police that he could have died of seizures. However, police did not confirm if these deaths were due to starvation or alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Hyderabad
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
