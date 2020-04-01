One more suspected starvation death; three alcoholics die in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man died of alleged starvation at Bachupally under the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. The man was a daily labourer who was unable to make a living in the lockdown, said police.

In a similar case, an unidentified man’s body was found at Dundigal on the city outskirts. Police suspected the victim was addicted to alcohol and was suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

On Tuesday, a Bachupally police patrol team found the body of an unidentified man near a temple at Pragathi Nagar. They say that the victim in his mid-60s looked like a daily labourer and could have died of starvation. At Dundigal, police found a man’s body on the roadside. Inquiries revealed that the man in his mid-40s was addicted to toddy and could have died of withdrawal symptoms.

At Malkajgiri, police found the body of an unidentified man aged around 70. In another incident at Malkajgiri, 45-year-old Franklin who was addicted to alcohol, was found dead near the Moula Ali bridge. Further, Mohd Dastagiri, 40, from Lallaguda, who was addicted to alcohol also died. His family told police that he could have died of seizures. However, police did not confirm if these deaths were due to starvation or alcohol withdrawal symptoms.