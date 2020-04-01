Tipplers in withdrawal flock to Erragadda Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 200 patients turned up at the Erragadda Mental Hospital for the second day in a row complaining of extreme withdrawal symptoms because of lack of alcohol.The hospital had to admit 48 people with extreme withdrawal symptoms.Officials say that most of those admitted were addicted to adulterated toddy.

“Majority of the cases are of adulterated toddy addiction, where the patient’s body is just not able to cope without the substances. We have admitted 48 and kept 90 under observation,” said Dr Uma Shankar, Superintendent of Mental Hospital Erragadda.He further noted that drug abuse and alcohol abuse was on the lower side, and treatment was also given to those with withdrawals from these.

A majority of those coming in were male, and in the 20-50 years age group.Owing to the unprecedented rush, OPD will start an hour in advance, from 8 am from Wednesday.