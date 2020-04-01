Watch online art exhibition, Dubai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : To the Coronavirus pandemic, the 14th edition of Art Dubai is moving online. With years of informed and intelligent curation, the fair is considered to be one of the most important events on the global art calendar. While the edition was initially postponed, this year Art Dubai will leave behind its regular home at Madinat Jumeirah and move to a robust online format for 2020. Digital components are to be launched this week including the 2020 Online Catalogue, a Global Art Forum live-broadcast and an Online Performance Programme curated by Marina Fokidis.

In the coming weeks a new series of ‘Planetary Feeds’ will gather interviews, insights, personal impressions and other content by contributors from around the world. As part of the Art Dubai 2020 catalogue there will be four digital gallery sections - Modern art, Contemporary art, Bawwaba and Residents focusing on art practices from the Middle East and Asian and African continents as well as Latin America.

This also showcases galleries from around the world, ranging from emerging art scenes to established centers, presenting solo or group shows and offering new global perspectives to help cultivate a culture of discovery. Modern features presentations by modern masters from the MENASA region featuring exceptional works by 20 artists working in specific geo-historical contexts, the section aims to drive new narratives and connections across exhibited presentations and across time.

Bawwaba – meaning ‘gateway’ in Arabic, serves as a portal to discovery of works created in the past year or specifically for the fair, offering visitors a curated reading of current artistic developments across wide geographical scopes across ‘The Global South’, via ambitious solo artist presentations. Residents showcases solo presentations from invited galleries whose artists partake in a six-week residency in the UAE, encouraging artists to immerse themselves in the local art scene and driving meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region.

Through Art Dubai’s 2020 Online Catalogue you will be able to view more than 500 artworks by represented artists of Art Dubai participating galleries, allowing you to browse works, filter selections through a range of criteria, as well as place purchase inquiries directly with the galleries. Here’s some of the highlights to watch out for: Click-on works at Dubai’s popular galleries There’s so much to see but be sure to click-on works from the local UAE galleries and look into Middle East artists for a real flavor of what the regional art scene is all about. UAE galleries such as Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12, Custot Gallery, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Leila Heller Gallery and Meem Gallery will all be participating in Art Dubai online this year.

Exciting contemporary work The Third Line contribute in the Contemporary section, presenting the exciting and bold work of Hassan Hajjaj. The artist who is based in London (with Moroccan origins) is known as the ‘Andy Warhol of Marrakech’ due to his vivid and uniquely composed portrait photography. Live performance art It’s not all static art, this year’s live performances at Art Dubai also move online and will explore the theme of “art as a form of healing”.

Get ready to enjoy an array of dances and live art that will demonstrate “a celebration of togetherness” exploring everything from communal celebrations, unity and the world around us. Key speaker – Mumbai based artist Anjolie Ela Menon The theme of the talks this year is “Pretty Modern” based around a quote from artist Anjolie Ela Menon, who is famous for her work in 1950s Mumbai. Expect some intellectual chat from a mix of speakers including art historians, private collectors, art dealers, independent curators and scholars as they unpack, complicate, and challenge the nuances of modernism and how it’s communicated Visit www.artdubai.ae and www.VisitDubai.com