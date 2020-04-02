Coronavirus lockdown turns pricey for those in Hyderabad's star hotels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Even as most of the hotels are shut and have bid goodbye to their guests, a few guests, however, are stuck in the five star hotels due to lack of other options.

While it is the dream of every one to spend a day or two in the comforts of the star hotels complete with their plush rooms, pillow menus, complimentary pool and gym usage, a session at the spa and of course complimentary buffet breakfasts followed by lavish lunches and dinners, the lockdown time is turning out to be taxing for those unlucky few.

A 53-year-old NRI in town for some official work on behalf of his corporate company, confessed how a luxury connoisseur like him was totally turned off due to the lockdown treatment. "I do understand that hotels are under duress too because of the new rules that they need to follow, but it really hurts when you realise you are stuck in a room without even the basic room service or laundry. Although there is Wi-Fi and I am able to do my work and keep in touch with family, I am stuck with soiled clothes and have nowhere to go. Perhaps, I have to try the jugaad of washing my clothes in the sink in my luxury suite and dry it in the balcony," he quips.

Another guest confesses how social distancing virtually translates to ‘do not step out of the room’ during the COVID-19 days. "While I do understand that the hotels have just skeletal services now, it made me cry when I got to know I am not even expected to sit in the hotel lobby or near the pool. The managements have conveyed that they are waiting for their last set of guests to leave before they can close down. Even the food is not sent to my room but I need to fetch it myself in the restaurant. The eateries, however, wear a grim look which just one or two kitchen staff milling around desultorily as the flatscreen TV plays bad news about the virus. I can’t wait to get out of the hotel, for once," says a female guest. Hotels are among the worst affected now.

With the closure of airlines and all other means of transport, the room guests have dwindled almost in the first week of March when the news of the virus started making the rounds. Then of course closure of restaurant even for local guests was another blow. Some hotels are running only a delivery service from their kitchens while most others have announced a complete closure.Will May bring in good tidings to the hotel industry? Lets see.