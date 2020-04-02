STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special pujas done at Hyderabad's Visa Balaji Temple to rid country of coronavirus

Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon people to celebrate Sri Rama Navami at their respective houses and not visit temples.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chilkur Balaji Temple

Chilkur Balaji Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In hopes of beating the coronavirus crisis, priests at Chilkur Balaji temple performed Sri Rama Paduka Pattabhishekam on Wednesday, as part of its Ramanavami festivities.

"The next 14 days of the lockdown are crucial. The 14-day quarantine period is akin to the 14-year exile period of Lord Rama. It was during the same period that the padukas (Rama’s feet) ruled Ayodhya. In this crisis, a total surrender to god will help the mankind," said chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan, who performed the ritual on Wednesday with three other priests. 

Be patient and brave like Lord Rama, exhorts Harish

Just as Lord Rama spent 14 years of his life in exile, the people of Telangana should spend 14 days at home to ward off Coronavirus, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said. In a message on Wednesday, Harish Rao called upon people to celebrate Sri Rama Navami at their respective houses and not visit temples. The Rama Navami festival would be conducted at temples by priests.

"Let us stay at home and pray for the protection of the universe," Harish Rao said. The Minister said that despite several odds, Lord Rama had continued his journey without losing courage and finally emerged victorious.

