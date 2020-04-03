STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hyderabad hospital's infrastructure teeters as Nizamuddin Markaz attendees pour in for tests

Covid-positive patients languish sans proper nursing care while doctors complain about shortage of protective gear.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:29 AM

Tight security outside the Gandhi Hospital where attendants wait (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to flood of patients at Gandhi Hospital, primarily those who have been identified as attendees at the Nizamuddin Markaz, the situation at Gandhi Hospital is worsening not just for doctors but also the patients.

Doctors complain that they do not have proper personal protection equipment, and the hospital is not being disinfected as often as it is supposed to be.

Elderly patients with suspected Covid symptoms say that they have no one to take care of them while they wait for test results.

Speaking to Express, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, revealed that a 70-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 had a bout of severe diarrhoea. But there was no one to clean him up.

“The man’s entire family was at a quarantine centre at Nizamabad. A fellow patient, who noticed that the old man was stinking, shot a video and requested me to get in touch with the authorities to let one of his family members in,” said Khan.

According to the MBT leader, this man had self-reported after two of his fellow attendees at the Markaz died after testing positive for Covid-19.Khan added, “Many of the patients from Gandhi Hospital have also called and complained about the quality of the food. There are no nurses or ward boys around the patients. The doctor comes in at sparse intervals just to give medication.”

Patients seem unable to get any form of nursing care as the State faces a lack of nursing cadre.
On the other hand, doctors treating Covid suspects or positive patients are dealing with a lack of security and personal protection equipment. On Wednesday, two junior doctors and a security personnel were attacked by a deceased patient’s relatives after they received the news of his death. The two relatives are also Covid-positive.

Last week, close to 12 post-graduate resident doctors at Niloufer Hospital, were symptomatic after treating a 3-year-old Covid-positive infant without personnel protection equipment. Fortunately, all the 12 have tested negative, but will have to be tested again if symptoms recur.

