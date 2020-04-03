Dial 100 staff get trained on stress management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of staff working under extreme pressure handling thousands of calls at the Telangana police department’s Dial 100 were given a lecture on stress management and on handling emergency situations.

Experts from Bourgeon, an institute of child management and psycho-social integration, explained to them methods by which they can decompress their stress.

“Imagine the stress the Dial 100 staff have been throwugh, who received 6,41,955 calls in just three days during the lockdown in the State. In this connection, a stress management session was conducted for the staff by Bourgeon to reinforce them to keep their spirits up,” the DGP said.