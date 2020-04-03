Fruits pep up appeal of Hyderabad's mobile rythu bazars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rythu Bazars in the city are receiving around 7,500 quintals of fruits daily.

Seasonal fruits like Mosambi, oranges and papaya are being procured and made available to the citizens through the mobile Rythu Bazars, according to Agriculture officials.

As the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stressed on the need to include fruits in the diet to enhance immunity levels, the Agriculture department made efforts for the transport of fruits.

Besides, in March the department handled 7,00,680 quintals of vegetables. All varieties of vegetables are available at Rythu Bazars. However, the quantity of potatoes reduced, but officials are making efforts to import them from Uttar Pradesh.

“The mobile Rythu Bazars are a classic illustration of the government endeavour to enable people to stay at home, thereby contributing to restricting the number of Coronavirus cases. About 200 mobile Rythu Bazars deployed on various routes using GIS technology are reaching out to over 500 locations every day and 3,500 locations every week. With Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), spread over 625 sq km, the mobile Rythu Bazars are able to reach out across the 150 wards serving 20 lakh households,” according to Agriculture secretary B Janardhan Reddy.