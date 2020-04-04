STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army steps up fight against coronavirus

The Army created several quarantine and isolation facilities in Telangana along with other South Indian States. The Southern Command was also creating additional ad hoc isolation facilities.

A health worker wearing a mask checks the body temperature of an army personnel | afp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Southern Command, the largest command of the Indian Army, has undertaken OP NAMASTE — an initiative aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19 in the Southern States, which are emerging as the ‘hotspots’ of the outbreak in the country.

The Army created several quarantine and isolation facilities in Telangana along with other South Indian States. The Southern Command was also creating additional ad hoc isolation facilities. Both the quarantine as well as isolation facilities have been provided with dedicated medical and administrative staff to take care of patients and quarantined persons, according to a statement released by the defence wing of Telangana on Friday.

‘Army Corona Warriors’, comprising doctors, nurses and other support staff, have been at the forefront in this atypical battle at these locations. Meanwhile, paramedical personnel were being prepared to assist the civil administration of various States to contribute to patient care. 

