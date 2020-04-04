Centre requests Telangana HC to not grant interim bail, parole to economic offenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government has requested the Telangana High Court not to grant interim bail or parole to any of the accused, undertrials or convicts involved in economic offences.

The request comes in the wake of the recent Supreme Court direction for protecting prisoners from the coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to the High Court Registrar (judicial) recently, the Assistant Solicitor General of India, N Rajeshwar Rao, said the Supreme Court categorically mentioned that the yardstick to be adopted to deal with economic offenders would be entirely different from the ones applied in other offences.

While dealing with the cases of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vs Central Bureau of Investigation and State of Gujarat vs Mohanlal Jijamalji Porwal, the Apex Court has also taken a similar view, he added.

On March 27 this year, the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority passed a resolution specifying that the economic offenders are not being considered for release in view of recent directions from the honourable Supreme Court.

As for Telangana, two accused in the PMLA case are presently lodged in Chanchalguda central prison and they should not be granted interim bail or parole, he urged the Telangana High Court.