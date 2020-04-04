STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Startup at IIT-Hyderabad develops low-cost portable ventilator

Aerobiosys Innovations has come up with ‘Jeevan Lite,’ a ventilator that would prove useful for patients, healthcare professionals and family of people under quarantine.

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A startup at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has developed a low-cost, portable, emergency-use ventilator. 

Aerobiosys Innovations has come up with ‘Jeevan Lite,’ a ventilator that would prove useful for patients, healthcare professionals and family of people under quarantine.

The startup has already developed the minimal viable product of the ventilator with required functionality.

After receiving the certification for the device, the startup aims to produce at least 50 to 70 units per day through collaboration with an industrial partner, stated a release from IIT-H.

The startup is being incubated by the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT-H. The ventilator can be operated through an app and provide real-time display of waveforms.

Each breath of the patient is recorded and transmitted to the doctors via a connected app to enable telemedicine support.

It can also be battery-operated for up to five hours, enabling its deployment in  areas without assured power supply.

The device has a provision for attaching an oxygen cylinder and can operate on its own in ambient air. Jeevan Lite can perform both invasive and non-invasive ventilation across a comprehensive set of modes and settings. 

It can be used for children and adult patients and its design and features are in compliance with the requirements mentioned by the Ministry of Health, Director General Life Sciences, DRDO and ICMR.
Reviewing the progress of the device, IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty, said, “Senior citizens and elderly patients affected by Covid-19 will need ventilators for emergency life support. Aerobiosys has gone one step ahead by providing personal protection to the healthcare providers through IoT-enabled monitoring.”

