Woman, son arrested for assaulting cops

In a brazen disregard for law, a woman and her son allegedly assaulted policemen on duty at Lalapet here on Friday afternoon, when they were stopped at a check-post. 

Published: 04th April 2020 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:42 AM

A woman and her son attack a policeman in Lalapet on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a brazen disregard for law, a woman and her son allegedly assaulted policemen on duty at Lalapet here on Friday afternoon, when they were stopped at a check-post. The police said that the woman, her husband and son were triple riding on a bike and when stopped for questioning, the woman and her son, pounced on the cops and assaulted them.

But the woman Zeenath Begum, 45, claimed that police had abused her son Yousuf Khan, 21, which spurred her on to attack the policemen. The woman and her son were later arrested and sent to remand.
According to police, after stopping the trio, they asked them details for issuing a challan for triple riding but the woman and her son beat them up.

The video showed the woman holding one of the policemen by his collar and shouting at him. The police denied abusing the woman or her son and maintained that they had only stopped the bike as they had violated the lockdown orders and were triple riding. Malkajgiri police registered a case under section 332 and 188 of the IPC and also under Epidemics Act and Disaster Management Act.

