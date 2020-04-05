EFL University, IIT-H conduct online classes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank chaired a video conference with the vice-chancellors of 40 Central universities on Saturday. The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad also participated in the conference.

“The university is conducting online teaching classes for all regular courses through Google Classroom and Skype, and nearly 90 per cent of the students are attending the online classes,” said Professor E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of EFLU.

The Minister directed all universities to take care of students, faculty and contractual staff and ensure that they do not face any problem during the lockdown. There are 88 foreign students and four Indian students on the campus currently. All of them have been provided with boarding as well as regular health check-ups, the V-C said.

He also said the university has launched a radio campaign on preventive measures. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has also started online classes for its 2,800-odd students, sources informed. The classes began on April 1. Students who are at home are now catching these lectures and completing assignments online.