Helplines launched for senior citizens in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government launched two separate helpline numbers for the aged and disabled on Saturday. The toll-free number for the elderly is 14567, while that for disabled persons is 1800-572-8980.

These people can call on the numbers from anywhere in the State for any kind of help. The voice will be recorded and sent to the respective district welfare officer for follow-up action. If they need medical help, they can call 104.

Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar launched wall posters relating to these toll-free numbers on Saturday. He said there were around 3,500 senior citizens living in 104 old-age homes. Essentials, masks, sanitisers and medicines have been distributed at all old-age homes, the Minister said. He directed Collectors and SPs to issue passes to the attendants of senior citizens.