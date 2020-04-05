Hyderabad cops book case to investigate fake UPI IDs to misuse PM coronavirus relief fund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With miscreants misusing the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES) by creating fake Unified Payment Interface (UPI) IDs, CERT-In has detected several fake IDs that were created and sent them to cyber crime unit for taking action.

The cyber crime police stated that CERT-In has detected several UPI IDs that were created by fraudsters, and they started collecting funds from people in the name of PM-CARES.

“The following are fake UPI IDs: pmcares@pnb, pmcares@hdfcbank, pmcare@yesbank, pmcare@ybl, pmcare@upi, pmcare@sbi, pmcares@icici.” It may be noted that the genuine UPI ID is ‘pmcares@sbi’.