Mayor inspects SRDP works in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday inspected Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works which are under progress in the LB Nagar zone. He also inspected the Rythu Bazar in Nagole and asked citizens to maintain social distancing while making their purchases.

In view of the lockdown, the State has decided to expedite developmental works under the SRDP and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Authorised agencies have engaged workers in three shifts to finish construction works at a brisk pace. The Mayor inspected flyover works near the Kamineni Hospital. He instructed officials to demolish the compound wall of Kamineni Hospital to ensure free flow of traffic.

Later, he inspected the underpass works at LB Nagar and road-widening works at Nagole. Rammohan said GHMC would co-ordinate with Endowments officials to sort out the land acquisition process. He also issued orders to acquire the land required for Bairamulguda road works. At Sagar Ring Road, the Mayor asked the Zonal Commissioner to remove obstacles for a free left turn and to start work on the walking track at Bairamulguda Cheruvu.