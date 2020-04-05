STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayor inspects SRDP works in Hyderabad

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday inspected Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works which are under progress in the LB Nagar zone.

Published: 05th April 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:23 AM

Workers painting the flyover which is under construction at Biodiversity junction near Gachibowli on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday inspected Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works which are under progress in the LB Nagar zone. He also inspected the Rythu Bazar in Nagole and asked citizens to maintain social distancing while making their purchases.

In view of the lockdown, the State has decided to expedite developmental works under the SRDP and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Authorised agencies have engaged workers in three shifts to finish construction works at a brisk pace. The Mayor inspected flyover works near the Kamineni Hospital. He instructed officials to demolish the compound wall of Kamineni Hospital to ensure free flow of traffic.

Later, he inspected the underpass works at LB Nagar and road-widening works at Nagole. Rammohan said GHMC would co-ordinate with Endowments officials to sort out the land acquisition process. He also issued orders to acquire the land required for Bairamulguda road works. At Sagar Ring Road, the Mayor asked the Zonal Commissioner to remove obstacles for a free left turn and to start work on the walking track at Bairamulguda Cheruvu. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

