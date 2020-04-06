STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad citizens take social distancing for granted

Homeless and poor seen crowding the streets to grab free food, while some stepped out for a game of cricket

People in large numbers roam freely near Tolichowki in Hyderabad on Sunday violating lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis seem to have taken social distancing for granted — the homeless and poor were seen crowding the city’s streets to grab free food, while some residents stepped out for a game of cricket. And, the sweltering mercury was no deterrent.

The situation in the suburbs was no different. 

This is despite the police adopting creative means and working non-stop to ensure that citizens stay home during the nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus. 

According to the lockdown rules in Telangana, only one person from a household is allowed to step out to shop for groceries.

But, over the last few days, people were seen gathering at gaming centres, tiffin centres, tea stalls and smoking zones, which were functioning on the sly, at Tolichowki, Golkonda and parts of old city. 

“I feel as though I am caged when I’m home. I only go home to sleep. I cannot live without my work and friends,” Mubashir, a resident of Brindavan Colony in Tolichowki, said. 

On the other hand, a tea seller in Attapur is making brisk business. “Business is based on demand. Some people in this colony cannot live without cigarettes and tea. They are willing to pay any amount for it. But, I am being generous to all,” Krishna, who runs a tea stall at Janapriya Colony in Attapur, said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police booked over 786 cases on Sunday of lockdown violations. About 1,000 cases were being booked on weekdays in the city, officials said. “At least 86 cases were booked on commercial establishments that were kept open on Sunday. 

People opening establishments is one of the major problems for the police. It is understood that this type of offence amid the lockdown is the most common, after fake passes, which people are using to roam around the city,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.  

The police were being able to regulate the movement of public only on main roads and public places. Bylanes and streets still remain crowded. 

“We are making announcements using auto-rickshaws and jeeps in streets and bylanes. But, it completely depends on the individual as the decision is voluntary. We cover all streets all the time,” SHO K Chandra Shekar Reddy, Golkonda Police, said.

