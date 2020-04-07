After tweet, OMC student allowed entry to perform medical duties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City police responded to a tweet that an Osmania Medical College student was being prevented from attending to her hospital duties.

The student’s brother, Benny Moses tweeted tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao, requesting that his sister be issued a pass.

Moses said his sister, a resident of Khairatabad, was being dropped by her father at OMC when she was stopped by the police.

Following the tweet, both the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police responded and said she would be allowed to travel to the hospital.