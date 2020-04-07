Aspiring woman entrepreneur? Try this during lockdown!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you an aspiring woman entrepreneur who is biding time during the #CoronaLockdown? This could be up your alley. Biscuit brand Britannia Marid Gold on Monday launched the second season of its annual ‘Britannia Marie Gold My Startup’ initiative which provides financial assistance to homemakers with entrepreneurial ideas.

This year, the brand has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch India’s first-ever skill development programme customised for women with entrepreneurial aspirations. 10,000 women homemakers from across the country will undergo this online certification course between April and June 2020. The online training touches upon all key levers of entrepreneurship. The initiative is designed to help India’s homemakers become financially independent and transform them into job creators.

The online courses will be available through NSDC’s eSkillIndia portal that drives Government of India’s Skill India Mission digitally. The e-courses will empower women to gain basic communication skills, financial literacy along with information and communication technology (ICT), and micro entrepreneurial skills for socio economic self-reliance. The online nature of the training provides easy access to the courses from the comfort of their homes across the country. The primary aim is to train women on key functional skills to boost their confidence at the start of their entrepreneurial journey.

The training program will be available in two languages – English and Hindi. The digital skilling content will be supported by formative and summative assessments, and eCertification will be awarded to the participants upon successful completion of the course. It also provides financial assistance to homemakers who have entrepreneurial ideas backed by a practical business plan. Details on www.mystartupcontest.com.

The campaign was launched in 2019 and garnered 1.5 million entries in the first edition. Vinay Subramanyam, Head of Marketing, Britannia Industries Ltd. said, “Data from a nationwide survey we conducted also pointed out that skill development was a crucial need along with finances. We found the perfect partner in National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to develop and deliver the requisite skills. men.”

10,000 women homemakers will undergo this online certification course between April and June 2020