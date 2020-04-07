STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day in the life of a nurse in these times

Dinny Joseph, nurse, Portea Medical shares his experience during these bleak times where caregivers like him are fighting the Corona war literally everyday.

Nurse
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This World Health Day 2020 (April 7), the theme for which is the ‘International Year of the Nurses and the Midwife’, sees the vital role played by nurses and midwives in providing healthcare around the world. Dinny Joseph, nurse, Portea Medical shares his experience during these bleak times where caregivers like him are fighting the Corona war literally everyday.

How are you safeguarding yourself especially when there is a paucity of protective gear?
Portea Medical has provided us with the standard PPE kits including facemask, gloves and an apron. However, if we are exposed to a riskier  situation, then we wear goggles also. As we are not attending to any Covid-19 patients now, this protection suffices. 

Any specific experience of dealing with a patient that you can share?
These days, we are mostly attending to post-surgical cases or those where people have undergone a hip or knee replacement surgery. Such patients are not able to visit a hospital. Last week, in a single day, I visited six patients who required removal of stitches and other such services. Even if someone has had a major surgery, the pandemic makes them wary of visiting a hospital. Hence, all such patients are calling us for support. This is the first time I had attended four patients in a single day who only needed clip removal service. 

How are you helping them overcome those fears?
Most people are hesitant in allowing us to visit others before them. Before entering a patient’s home, wewear mask and gloves etc. People are wary of catching any infection. We understand their concerns and make sure we take extra precaution for their and our safety too.

