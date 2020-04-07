Eye in the sky: Rachakonda police to use drones to monitor lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Rachakonda police will now deploy drone cameras for surveillance of the city during the lockdown. The drones, which were provided by Cyient, a tech firm, were launched by Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Monday. Moula Ali, Pahadi Shareef and Balapur areas will be first under its surveillance. It will help organise forces to monitor the situation in congested areas.

Equipped with surveillance cameras, thermal imaging payloads and sky speakers for public announcements, the drone-based aerial inspection capability will improve the police’s ability to combat the spread of the pandemic. By providing situational awareness on a real-time basis, the technology gives the police the means to understand and deploy resources quickly to manage evolving situations.