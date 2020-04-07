Remembering a Legend

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

The celebrated sitar maestro the late Pt. Ravi Shankar would turn 100 if he were alive today, and given the Covid-19 pandemic spread his centenary celebrations have been cancelled, his wife Sukanya Shankar speaks about the legend and her journey with him

biography, titled ‘Indian Sun: The Life and Music of Ravi Shankar (Faber Books) focuses on the life and times of the legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, who was awarded the highest Indian civilian award the Bharat Ratna whose life across nine decades brought Indian classical music to the aficionados in the West. His musical collaborations with George Harrison of The Beatles added more to the widening spectrum of music.

His winning five Grammy Awards and getting an Oscar nomination for Richard Attenborough’s movie Gandhi among other prestigious awards were recognitions of his status as a world class musician, who was also called ‘a global ambassador of India’s cultural heritage’. his belongings are kept. And recently at Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore his belongings were exhibited which included musical instruments, photographs and other personal belongings. His wife Sukanya Shankar, who herself is trained in Carnatic music and Bharatnatyam, talks to us about his journey, her close bond with him and more in an email conversation.

Excerpts:

What was your most favourite belonging of Ravi Swhich you had to let go to be a part of the Indian Music Experience Museum?

Each one of his instruments takes a piece of my heart with it to the exhibition.

What was your first meeting with him like?

Meeting him for the first time was something I can never forget. He was so gorgeous, kind and caring. He clipped my nails for me as he thought it would hinder the Tanpura playing. I was going to play Tanpura for him at the Albert Hall in London!

He named an opera after you...

How many people can boast of that? I am the luckiest person in the world.

How do you want his music to be remembered as for the coming generations?

I want his music to be remember the way he presented it, honest, unpretentious with no gimmicks.. the pure sound.

Tell us about your journey in music

Trained in Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, I was a child prodigy singing even the Pancharatna kritis at age 5. I grew up in a very musical atmosphere and attended all concerts till in my late teens. Great vidwans used to come home and I was forced to practice several hours in the morning before I left for school. Then when I started to listen to Raviji, something was kindled in my heart and soul.

How do you want to carry forward his legacy other than through Ravi Shankar Foundation?

It would seem very ostentatious on my part to think that I can do anything to his legacy. He has two extraordinarily talented daughters and amazing disciples who will do the job. My life is in his service.

Pt Ravi Shankar was also composing while he was admitted to the hospital...

He truly lived and breathed music until the very end. Doctors said if there was any miracle it was this that they witnessed. He performed to a sold out Hall just weeks before he left his physical abode and worked right till the end.

His bond with George Harrison and teaching him sitar...

It was a most amazing relationship to witness. They were father and son, Guru and Disciple and two friends who had such fun together. It was amazing.

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress .com @Sfreen