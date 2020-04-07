Techie sets himself ablaze, another goes missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 48-year-old techie named K Purinder Reddy committed suicide by setting himself ablaze.

He left home on Monday saying he had some urgent work.

Later, his wife Kalpana received information from a friend saying that Purinder had committed suicide by setting himself on fire.

Purinder had sent a relative a message before committing suicide saying he was troubled over some mental issues.In another incident, a 23-year-old techie working for an MNC at HiTech City went missing from his home at Malkajgiri, after allegedly losing huge amounts in online betting.

The techie, Nagadharani Dutt, also sent a message to his wife that he had lost his job and all his money to gambling and wanted to die.

Nagadharani who borrowed `80,000 from his mother on Saturday left home on Sunday without informing anyone. He sent his wife a message saying he wanted to die. He left his mobile in his bike where it was found later.