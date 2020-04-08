A trick or two to keep pets busy indoors

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown time is stressful for your pet due to reduced outdoor time and interaction with other pets. We speak to pet lovers and vet experts to tell you what you can do to make it easy for your four-legged friends at home

We are in the second week of the lockdown, and if this period is exhausting for us, so it is for our pets. The change in routine – no daily walks, no outdoor activities or visits from regular guests – can contribute to their boredom. This outbreak can also be challenging for them, especially if they are kept inside for longer periods than usual.While this can be an anxious time for everybody, it is important to see things positively and use this as an opportunity to do things, we might not usually have time for. Animal lovers suggest providing a variety of toys on rotation, and introducing other stimulating activities such as teaching them a new trick, hiding treats or introducing puzzles.

Rachna Gujral, canine nutrition specialist who holds workshops on canine enrichment at The Pet Café says, “This is the best time to bond with your pets, and keep them busy – physically and mentally.” She informs, “An enrichment activity (mental stimulation) for even 10 minutes at home is akin to 30 minutes of walking outdoors.” Should they follow any special diet? Rachna recommends, “A protein-rich diet and lesser carbs, as they won’t be able to burn as many calories as usual, and lots of fresh water daily.”

During these times, when staying healthy is of utmost importance, owners are finding creative ways to keep their pets occupied. “We aren’t letting Mojo, our cat, go out, and we noticed he was getting cabin fever,” says Priya Sen, a content writer. She and husband Suren then “made makeshift obstacles, and hid treats around the place.” They have created hiding spots for anxious Mojo by freeing up space on top of cupboards, cutting holes in cardboard boxes and draping a sheet over the back of a chair.

Deven Baheti, owner, The Pet Café says Lexie, his street rescue, “instead of going out for walks, she is investing her energy doing enrichment activities, gets tired and sleeps.” Deven shares some of the pastimes. He says, “One is hiding the treats in alternate cones. So she has to sniff and find her way to eat it. Another is called a snuffle mat. Take a doormat and an old rug. Cut it and tie the rugs and hide the treats inside it. Lexie has to dig deep to find them.”

Ishu, a five-year-old rooster, is enjoying being cuddled the whole day by his parents Swati Hans, a PhD scholar at IBS Hyderabad and Saurabh Verma, Marketing Manager, Canara Bank are home all day these days. “He is an extremely emotional and sensitive roo, loves to be cuddled all the time. He does not like toys, doesn’t really like to play, except maybe with a mop,” says Swati.

“Cookie, my year-old guinea pig being an indoor pet hasn’t shown much of a change. She loves sleeping, like living in her own bubble,” laughs Thakur Riya Singh, 16, a student at Glendale Academy International. “We have made a small gym where she plays and sits in her box, which is basically a show box,” says Riya. Apart from her normal diet of fruits, hay and muesli, Riya gives her Vit C drops as she cannot make her own Vit C, and needs to be kept hydrated.

“Taking the dogs or my other pets out is a strict no-no at this time,” asserts Ajay Manthena, a businessman. He says, his pets are a little surprised and even rue lack of their personal space. He says, “They are constantly disciplined now, they have to eat on time, cannot break or tear anything, cannot pee wherever they like, so not sure if they like us being home so much,” he says jovially.

Ajay cautions other pet owners from taking their dogs out for a walk. He says canine distemper, a virus that affects a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, respiratory and central nervous system is rampant and spreads from animal to animal, “so take your dog to the terrace if you like, but not on the roads”.

Rahul Reddy, a pet lover, urges people to be sensitive. He says, “Many are using Coronavirus as an excuse to abandon their pets.” He urges, “Please don’t lose compassion.” It can be very exciting for your pets to have you home all day, but you also want to make sure you are set up for when normal routine resumes, else they might have separation anxiety when you start going back out to work.



