STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

City-based NGOs run #ThankQdoc campaign for PPEs 

As the number of Corona virus cases increases in the country, several NGOs, and international organisations are coming forward to deal with the challenges of Covid- 19.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As the number of Corona virus cases increases in the country, several NGOs, and international organisations are coming forward to deal with the challenges of Covid- 19. The Centre has set up the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to coordinate with the private sector and NGOs for COVID-19 response-related activities. The services ask the NGOs to provide assistance for arranging more PPEs, provision of quarantine facilities, setting up community kitchens, creating awareness in different groups and communities etc. Now citybased health NGOs such as Access Foundation, Helping Hand Foundation, Al Khair Foundation and Help Hyderabad, have come up with a plan to procure and distribute PPEs to doctors in state run hospitals.

The NGOs ran a crowd-funded campaign under the banner #thankQdoc in the two weeks to mobilise funds to procure about 500 PPEs. So far, Access Foundation and the NGO Help Hyderabad have donated 75 PPEs, 150 N-95 Mask, 100 sanitisers, 1,800 gloves and 300 triple layer maskworth `2.5 lakh to Gandhi Hospital. Says Dr Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation, “For the past one week we’ve doing the campaign #thankQdoc on social media. There are a bunch of vendors whom we contacted for PPEs who are themselves manufacturers.

The supply is in shortage. There’s a demand supply-demand gap. It’ll take time to bridge the gap. The PPEs are to be discarded after threefour hours. Getting the stock is difficult. The procurement takes a couple of days,” Other than that a set of 100 PPEs was handed over to the Superintendent, OGH by Al Khair Foundation comprising full hazmat suits, goggles, mask and gloves worth `2 lakh. The Helping Hand Foundation is also providing supplementary food packets containing citrus fruits, dates high on iron and proteins,biscuits and water

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp