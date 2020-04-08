Covid-positive cop stable, family members’ samples sent for testing

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The policeman who tested positive for Coronavirus is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital here and his condition is said to be stable. According to senior police officials, a team of doctors have collected samples of his family members for testing.

The police officials, after reviewing the situation in view of one of their colleague contracting the virus, directed all policemen to be cautious and take all precautionary measures while performing their duties during the lockdown period.

Police stated that they have already issued a circular to all police officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners (CPs), asking them not to post older police officers at checkposts or for regular bandobust during the lockdown, keeping in mind age-related aliments.

According to officials, a number of police officers of different ranks are suffering from different issues, including heart and kidney problems, BP and diabetes. “As Coronavirus spreads rapidly among the persons who suffer from different ailments, we have asked older police officers be kept away from bandobust duties and instead post them at headquarters, to keep track of any other issues related to lockdown,” a senior police official informed Express.

Referring to the policeman who tested positive for the virus, the official said that the Covid-positive cop was posted at different places during the lockdown. “We have tracked all his details as part of the internal probe and identified some more persons who came in contact with him. A team of doctors have collected samples of those people, including those of his own family members, and sent them for testing,” he said.

Additional kits

Meanwhile, the department has decided to provide additional medical kits to policemen and directed them to use the kits in order to protect themselves from the virus while performing their duties.