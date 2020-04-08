Emergency vehicles launched for non-medical services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police launched emergency ambulance services for non-medical purposes and also for psycho-social counselling services to cater to the need of people, who are facing problems, other than health issues. Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the services on Tuesday.

Taking note of the requirement of transport for non-emergency, non-medical or otherwise essential purposes like dialysis treatment, a critical injection to be taken periodically, a follow-up checkup after a surgery or any procedure, regular dressing, ration for physically handicapped or elderly people, these services were introduced, said Mahesh Bhagwat. These services are available for people of Hyderabad, residing in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, and suburban areas in Sangareddy district.

The fleet of ten vehicles ‘Alyte’ by Mahindra Logistics, will be available 24x7. Further, vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers’ health is monitored on a daily basis.

However, the service is not available for patients suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms, those suffering from cardiac arrest, heart attacks, fractures, injury involving bleeding which requires immediate medical treatment, road accidents, pregnant women in labour or other similar medical emergencies.

Further, Margdarshaks from Rachakonda Security Council have volunteered to offer their services in giving psycho-social counselling to those in need. People in need of counselling can approach them through Dial 100 or Rachakonda Covid Control Room at 9490617234.