STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Emergency vehicles launched for non-medical services

These services are available for people of Hyderabad, residing in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, and suburban areas in Sangareddy district.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police launched emergency ambulance services for non-medical purposes and also for psycho-social counselling services to cater to the need of people, who are facing problems, other than health issues. Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the services on Tuesday.

Taking note of the requirement of transport for non-emergency, non-medical or otherwise essential purposes like dialysis treatment, a critical injection to be taken periodically, a follow-up checkup after a surgery or any procedure, regular dressing, ration for physically handicapped or elderly people, these services were introduced, said Mahesh Bhagwat. These services are available for people of Hyderabad, residing in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, and suburban areas in Sangareddy district.

The fleet of ten vehicles ‘Alyte’ by Mahindra Logistics, will be available 24x7. Further, vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers’ health is monitored on a daily basis.

However, the service is not available for patients suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms, those suffering from cardiac arrest, heart attacks, fractures, injury involving bleeding which requires immediate medical treatment, road accidents, pregnant women in labour or other similar medical emergencies.

Further, Margdarshaks from Rachakonda Security Council have volunteered to offer their services in giving psycho-social counselling to those in need. People in need of counselling can approach them through Dial 100 or Rachakonda Covid Control Room at 9490617234.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp