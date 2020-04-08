STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC call centre receives 10,150 calls since lockdown

Of the 10,150 calls, 4,066 calls are related to grievances while 5,984 are enquiries related calls seeking information on various other issues.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the lockdown, the emergency call centre of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received over 10,150 phone calls from citizens across the twin cities between March 24 and April 7.    

The GHMC call centre (040-21111111) which is functioning 24X7 got 1,650 calls on lockdown and Coronavirus related queries, they include Covid-19 suspected calls (146), spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite solution (498), food and shelter (721), and Annapurna meals related calls (287).
About 40 members are working round the clock in the call centre.

