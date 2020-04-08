Hyderabad youngsters create additional protective gear

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: As the threat of COVID-19 refuses to vanish and healthcare professionals expose themselves to the affected patients, there’s not much to be done as it’s only after March 19 that the export of raw materials to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was banned by the government. And WHO had already warned of an acute shortage on a global level way back in February.

In such a scenario, many health care professionals are struggling to keep themselves and other staffers safe. And when four youngsters from the city come up with re-usable face shield and goggles which can be used as additional protective equipment it’s a relief. The production is by the newly started start-up Daava 3D Printing Services.

But how did a start-up in printing services come up with additional PPE? Says 23-year-old Abdul Shakoor, “We started the organisation five months ago. We specialised in 3D working with the latest technology. When Covid-19 began, we started our research on the safety equipments as we were in touch with other companies that were involved in 3D production. With very few designs their choices are limited while the demand is huge and the clock is ticking.

All this while, we have been studying the protoypes and designs.” That’s how they came up with two of their own designs which are now successfully manufactured. One is a full-face shield and the other one is goggles. Both are made of Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), a material from the polymer family and can be washed and cleaned with sanitiser. Hence, these equipment can be used again and again.

Abdul’s friends are also his team members. Abdul Ahad, Chilukakaran and Talha Adil play the role of manager, design head and quality inspector respectively. We graduated in mechanical engineering in 2019 from MVSR Engineering College, Nadergul. We are inspired by the teachings of the Prophet regarding charity. That’s why we decided to work in this area and thankfully succeeded.” He shares that the face shield can be used again and can be fixed with a velcro band which can be worn upon the mask as an additional barrier which is quite useful for doctors and nurses.

“It takes 90 miniutes to make one shield. Goggles are similar to what scuba divers use and is an additional protective gear. Besides wearing the common mask these can be worn. It takes two hours to prepare the goggles. We can produce 500 shields with five kg. It takes three kg to make 100 goggles. KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT Telangana, appreciated our effort, tweeted it and connected us to the relevant people.”

Abdul stays at Yaqootpura and functions from his home a portion of which he has turned into office. So, who all have placed their orders? “Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana has placed orders for 100 face shields for their volunteers who distribute food and other essentials to different places. GHMC has also contacted us for to get it for the Swachh Soldiers,” he adds.

